World Breastfeeding Week 2021: History, Significance and All You Need To Know

Breastfeeding a baby is one of the most overwhelming experiences a mother can have. It’s very essential for an infant as well as a mother and hence, the world celebrates World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to August 7 every year, to spread awareness about its importance and need. World Health Organization (WHO) recognises breast milk as the best nutritional source for infants.

WHO and UNICEF recommend that an infant must be breastfed within an hour of birth and should continue at least for the first six months of the child’s life.

However, ideally, breastfeeding should continue till the age of two to ensure the healthy growth and development of the child. World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated to encourage women to breastfeed for the all-around development of a child. Know about the history and significance of the World Breastfeeding Week.

History of Breastfeeding week:

The history of breastfeeding week is dated back to 1990 when the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) created a memorandum to promote and support breastfeeding. In 1991, the World Association of Breastfeeding Action was formed to execute UNICEF and WHO’s goals.

One whole week was dedicated in 1992 to promote this campaign. Earlier, around 70 countries have initiated the celebration of WBW, however, at present, this number has grown to 170 countries.

World Breastfeeding Week: Importance and significance:

Breast milk is the most nutritious and essential for the child for at least six months. It protects the child from many infections and diseases and also strengthens their immune system. Breast milk is filled with all nutrients water, fat, carbohydrates, protein, vitamins and minerals, amino acids, enzymes and white cells. Not only it benefits child, but breastfeeding also reduces the risk of cancer among women.

There are several cases where mothers have delivered preterm babies and hence, are unable to breastfeed due to prematurity and stress of having a preterm baby. In such instances, pasteurised donor milk is recommended as an essential alternative.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here