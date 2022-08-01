World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Benefits of Breastfeeding for Both Mother and Infant

WORLD BREASTFEEDING DAY 2022: Breastfeeding has ample health benefits not only for babies but even for mothers as well. Notably, breast milk provides an infant with essential nutrients to support growth and development. At the same time, the process also protects moms against deadly diseases and illnesses. Breastfeeding is considered the best start for an infant’s life and the benefits are such that it is recommended by most health agencies.

For those unaware, every year World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated from August 1 to August 7 in over 20 countries all across the globe. It is done to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding for both babies and their moms.

Breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months of life is deemed utterly necessary for fostering growth and development. Now, as the annual World Breastfeeding Week has commenced, here we have listed the benefits of the process.

Benefits of breastfeeding for moms:

Breastfeeding helps moms to reduce weight from pregnancy at a faster pace. It reduces postpartum bleeding and the risk of urinary tract infections. It promotes a lower risk of postpartum depression by boosting positive mood. There are fewer chances of developing anaemia, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, endometriosis, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. Emotionally, breastfeeding boosts the level of soothing hormones including prolactin and oxytocin for stress reduction. It increases confidence and self-esteem in moms. Due to skin-to-skin contact, breastfeeding increases physical and emotional bondage between mother and child which helps in the reduction of behavioural and social problems in both infants and adults.

Benefits of breastfeeding for babies:

Breastfeeding helps in providing stronger immune systems to babies that protect them from contracting infections. It lowers the risk of several health problems including constipation, diarrhea, gastroenteritis, cold and respiratory illnesses like pneumonia and cough. It provides babies with better vision and less retinopathy of prematurity. It reduces the risk of infant mortality or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Breastfeeding reduces the risk of allergies, leukemia, eczema, and asthma. It enhances speech and orthodontic problems and also helps in reducing the risk of cavities in the early years of life. It improves the brain maturation of infants.

