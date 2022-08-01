World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Tips for COVID-19 Positive Nursing Mothers

WORLD BREASTFEEDING DAY 2022: Breastfeeding or nursing is a vital life-giving activity between a mother and her child. Breast milk contains colostrum which protects the newborn and children from sickness and imparts them with immunity. Breastfeeding also helps in cognitive and sensory development of infants and reduces breast and ovarian cancer risks in mothers.

ALSO READ: World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Dates, Theme, History and Significance

World Breastfeeding Week, which is observed from August 1-7, is organised by World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) in association with WHO and UNICEF. The COVID-19 pandemic has, however, made this activity risky due to the possibility of disease transmission. Shared below are some breastfeeding tips for such mothers as per WHO and the National Health Portal (NHP) of India.

Wear a mask

There is no evidence yet to suggest that Coronavirus spreads through breast milk. WHO recommends that mothers continue breastfeeding their children even if they are infected. The virus, however, spreads through the air as droplets when people speak, sneeze or cough. Usage of masks during breastfeeding is thus vital.

Sanitise

COVID-19-positive mother should always wash their hands with soap before and after breastfeeding their infants. Alcohol-based sanitisers are recommended as well. Some mothers produce low amounts of milk and depend on breast pumps to encourage milk secretion or rely on infant milk formulas available in stores. The pumps and feeding bottles should be thoroughly cleaned before re-use.

Keep tissues handy

Mothers should always keep adequate tissues at their disposal if they feel like sneezing or coughing. These tissues should be disposed of immediately, followed by washing hands with soap and water.

Monitor infants for symptoms

Newborns can get infected with COVID-19 during childbirth or get exposed to the virus from caregivers who are infected. Fever higher than 100.4°F, runny nose, lethargy, coughing, vomiting, breathing difficulties are diarrhoea are some of the symptoms.

Get a caregiver

Skin-to-skin contact with mothers is vital for newborns, especially those born too soon or too small. Infants should not be separated from mothers, even those who are infected. If the mother becomes too sick from the complications, however, caregivers, who are fully vaccinated, become a necessity.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here