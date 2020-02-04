Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

World Cancer Day 2020: 5 Indian Celebrities Who Support Fight Against the Disease

A number of Indian celebrities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Yuvraj Singh are know to donate towards charities that raise funds for cancer treatment.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 4, 2020, 11:07 AM IST
World Cancer Day 2020: 5 Indian Celebrities Who Support Fight Against the Disease
Every year, February 4 is marked as World Cancer Day to raise awareness about cancer. The international day also aims at encouraging the prevention, detection, and treatment of cancer.

Cancer has been one of the major causes of human deaths. Apart from great will and strength, cancer patients also need financial support. A number of celebrities donate towards fighting the deadly disease. Here’s a look at some of them:

Dia Mirza

The Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actress is committed to the Mumbai-based Cancer Patients Aids Association. The NGO works for the welfare of cancer patients all across India. The actress adopts anywhere between two to four cancer patients every year, and get feedback on their recovery.

Salman Khan

He is involved in a number of charitable trusts. Back in 2013, Salman Khan opened a medical camp for cancer patients at a nominal Rs 2 consultation fee. He keeps visiting cancer patients and has also donated his paintings to raise money for them.

Yuvraj Singh

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is a cancer survivor. He soon started the initiative YOUWECAN, an endeavour to combat cancer by spreading awareness about the disease and fighting the stigma attached to it.

Shah Rukh Khan

The actor is famously known for his generosity. After winning the Indian Premiere league (IPL) 7 trophy, the actor donated the entire sum of Rs 15 crore for the welfare of cancer patients in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Sonam Kapoor

The Bollywood diva supports the cause of cancer awareness. She had earlier asked fans to donate to the Ogaan Cancer Foundation on her birthday and has also been the brand ambassador for the Elle Breast Cancer Campaign.

