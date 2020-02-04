World Cancer Day 2020: 5 Indian Celebrities Who Support Fight Against the Disease
A number of Indian celebrities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Yuvraj Singh are know to donate towards charities that raise funds for cancer treatment.
Bollywood celebs
Every year, February 4 is marked as World Cancer Day to raise awareness about cancer. The international day also aims at encouraging the prevention, detection, and treatment of cancer.
Cancer has been one of the major causes of human deaths. Apart from great will and strength, cancer patients also need financial support. A number of celebrities donate towards fighting the deadly disease. Here’s a look at some of them:
Dia Mirza
The Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actress is committed to the Mumbai-based Cancer Patients Aids Association. The NGO works for the welfare of cancer patients all across India. The actress adopts anywhere between two to four cancer patients every year, and get feedback on their recovery.
Salman Khan
He is involved in a number of charitable trusts. Back in 2013, Salman Khan opened a medical camp for cancer patients at a nominal Rs 2 consultation fee. He keeps visiting cancer patients and has also donated his paintings to raise money for them.
Yuvraj Singh
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is a cancer survivor. He soon started the initiative YOUWECAN, an endeavour to combat cancer by spreading awareness about the disease and fighting the stigma attached to it.
Shah Rukh Khan
The actor is famously known for his generosity. After winning the Indian Premiere league (IPL) 7 trophy, the actor donated the entire sum of Rs 15 crore for the welfare of cancer patients in Mumbai and Kolkata.
Sonam Kapoor
The Bollywood diva supports the cause of cancer awareness. She had earlier asked fans to donate to the Ogaan Cancer Foundation on her birthday and has also been the brand ambassador for the Elle Breast Cancer Campaign.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena and Karisma Kapoor Shake a Leg at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Wedding Bash
- In Pics: Bollywood Comes Out in Full Force on Filmfare Awards 2020 Curtain Raiser
- These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys
- Shakira's Super Bowl 'Tongue' Steals the Show through Relatable Memes on Twitter
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him