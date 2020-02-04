World Cancer Day 2020: 7 Celebrities Who Won the Fight Against Cancer

World Cancer Day is being observed on February 4 to create awareness in the global community about the disease. The theme for 2020 is "I am and I will". This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the day.

On World Cancer Day, take a look at some celebrities who fought cancer and survived.

Manisha Koirala: Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who is known for her stellar performance in films like Dil Se, Mann, 1942 A Love Story, Akele Hum Akele Tum among others, is one of the cancer survivors who is now inspiring people suffering from the disease with her story. She was in Kathmandu when she first learnt that she has been diagnosed with late-stage ovarian cancer. She underwent treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the US.

Lisa Ray: Actor-turned-author Lisa Ray was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma (a type of blood cancer of the white blood cells, which produces antibodies) in 2009. She did not let the disease affect her life and immediately initiated treatment. After a year-long battle, she came out victorious following a full stem cell transplant in April 2010.

Yuvraj Singh: The former Indian batsman was diagnosed with a non-malignant tumour of the lungs in 2011 and further tests revealed that he had cancer. He underwent chemotherapy in the United States.

Mumtaz: Known for her role in films like Khilona, Patthar Ke Sanam, Do Raaste, Upaasna among others, Mumtaz was diagnosed with breast cancer at when she was 54. She fought the disease with determination and support from her family members.

Anurag Basu: Film director Anurag Basu was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic Leukemia (a type of blood cancer) in 2004. Basu fought the disease for three years and finally managed to come out on top.

Robert De Niro: The legendary actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2003 at the age of 60. The condition was detected at an early stage and he went on to make a full recovery. In 2011, he became a father for the sixth time at the age of 68 via surrogacy.

Ben Stiller: The Meet the Parents actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014 when he was 48. He has opened about his disease and has urged all men to go for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test. The actor had revealed that he had his prostate removed and was cancer-free.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.