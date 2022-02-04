World Cancer Day 2022: Know Symptoms, Risk Factors of 5 Deadly Cancers in Women

World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4. The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) in Geneva, Switzerland, was first commemorated on this day in 1993 to raise public awareness about this deadly disease.

On this occasion, we will talk about the five most prevalent cancers among women today.

Breast cancer

One of the most common cancers among women, breast cancer is characterised by the uncontrolled growth of breast cells caused by gene mutations. The mutated cells invade healthy cells and spread to other parts of the body by penetrating the lobules and milk ducts.

Risk factors:

If someone in your family has previously been diagnosed with breast cancer.

If you have been using oral contraceptives for a long time.

Symptoms

If there is any abnormal lump in the breast that is growing in size or if there is pain, see a doctor right away.

Cervical cancer

cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cancer among women. While doctors are still unable to determine the hidden causes of many other types of cancers, the causes of cervical cancer have been identified to a considerable extent. As a result, its prevention is simpler as compared to other forms of cancers.

Risk factors

Having sex at a very young age

Having multiple sexual partners

Infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV)

Symptoms

The symptoms of this cancer include unusual bleeding, intercourse bleeding, and vaginal discharge.

Uterus cancer

Uterus cancer is on the rise among women. This cancer develops when cells in the Endometrium, the lining of the uterus begin to grow abnormally.

Risk factors

Estrogen dependent cancers

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Late menopause (after the age of 50)

Symptoms

Irregularity in periods, bleeding, post-menopausal bleeding, and unhygienic vaginal discharge during sexual contact.

Ovarian cancer

The ovaries are the female reproductive glands and are the primary source of estrogen and progesterone in women. Ovarian cancer is more common among older women.

Risk factors

There is no known risk factor for this, and by the time it is known, cancer already reaches its first stage.

Symptoms

Abdominal pain, indigestion, backache

Colon cancer

Colon Cancer affects the colon or rectum in the body. The colon is also known as the large intestine or bowel while the rectum is a tube that runs from the colon to the anus.

Risk factors

Chronic constipation

Family history of colorectal cancer

Smoking

Fat rich diet

Symptoms

Blood in stool

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

