World Cancer Day 2022: Most Common Cancers In India and Why They’re Rising

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 to create awareness about the various cancers that affect us. On the 22nd observance of World Cancer Day, we take a look at the cancer situation in India, the most common types of cancers here and why they are on the rise.

Rise of Cancers in India

India ranks third among nations in terms of highest number of cancers. Over 13 lakh people in India suffer from cancers every year, as per the National Cancer Registry Programme report. Sedentary lifestyles, increase in urban pollution, in addition to rise in obesity, tobacco and alcohol consumption, are said to be the reasons behind the rise.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) estimates that there will be a 12 percent rise in cancer cases in India by the next five years. The most common forms of cancer affecting the people of India are breast cancer, cervical cancer and oral cancer.

Breast Cancer

One in every 10 new cancer diagnoses in India annually, is of breast cancer, as per reports and it causes the most number of cancer-related deaths in women. Breast cancer occurs in milk-producing ducts of women and other breast cells, which divide rapidly and form lumps. They may eventually spread to lymph nodes or elsewhere. Early diagnosis, surgery, medications, and radiation can successfully treat the disease.

Cervical Cancer

This type of cancer develops in the cervix of women. The abnormally dividing cells can eventually spread to other parts of the body. Almost all cervical cancers begin with a human papillomavirus (HPV) infection that spread through sexual contact and from mother to child during pregnancy. Early vaccination and screening can prevent the disease while with early diagnosis, cervical cancers can be successfully treated.

Oral cancer

Oral cancers occur on the lips, floor of the mouth, cheeks, tongue, sinuses and the pharynx and look like white ulcerated patches that eventually grow into a bigger red patch on the surface. Tobacco, betel leaf and alcohol consumption as well as HPV infections are said to increase the risk of oral cancers. Surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy is the treatment protocol.

