World Cancer Day 2023: Include These Foods in Your Diet to Lower the Risk of Cancer

WORLD CANCER DAY 2023: Making healthy food choices, staying active, and maintaining a healthy body weight can go a long way in reducing risk of cancer. World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 every year across the globe. The global day is marked to spread awareness and to educate people about its detention, prevention, and treatment. On this special day, people from all over the world (several international and local organisations) come together to raise awareness about cancer and the need for better screening, earlier diagnosis, diagnostic tools, and advanced treatment options.

While lifestyle choices play a significant role in cancer risk, diet also could be an important factor in reducing the risk of developing the disease. It is important to note that making healthy food choices, staying active, and maintaining a healthy body weight can go a long way in reducing risk of cancer.

Here are some foods that may lower the risk of cancer:

Cruciferous Vegetables

Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and kale are packed with nutrients that may help reduce the risk of cancer. A few studies have shown that the compounds present in these vegetables are helpful in prevention of a few types of cancers. Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain lycopene, an antioxidant that might help protect against cancer, especially prostate cancer. The powerful antioxidant is effective in both raw and cooked tomatoes. Berries

Strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries contain antioxidants that help fight cancer-causing free radicals. Experiments that were conducted with black raspberries revealed that they significantly decrease the percentage of tumorous cells. Whole Grains

Oatmeal, brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread are rich in fibre and have strong anti-cancer agents. These superfoods contain chemicals that stop the growth of cells connected to colorectal, pancreatic, breast, and prostate cancers. Fatty Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids enhance the prevention against cancer, according to past studies. Many fish varieties, including salmon and mackerel, are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and may help prevent cancer. Nuts and Seeds

These are termed to be one of the healthiest foods to prevent cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Walnuts, almonds, peanuts, and Brazil nuts have anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties which may help reduce the risk of cancer. Allium vegetables

Garlic, onion, leeks, and others contain a certain compound that may help prevent the growth of cancer cells.

By incorporating these foods into your diet and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help reduce the risk of developing cancer. However, it is important to keep in mind that the above foods should be consumed in moderation, as part of a well-balanced diet, and not as a cure for cancer.

