WORLD CANCER DAY 2023: World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 every year with the aim of globally uniting people led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). This day is marked to raise awareness, provide education, and take action toward a world where millions of lives can be saved by providing life-saving cancer treatment for everyone.

ALSO READ: World Cancer Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

To make this vision come true, we first need to understand what are the prevalent trends in cancer, especially in the population of our country. By understanding what sites are most commonly affected in our population, people can be educated to be more aware of the cancer symptoms in these sites. This is especially necessary because lives can be saved if people are diagnosed in the early stages.

Here Are The Statistics On How India Is Battling Cancer:

Breast Cancer

This is the most common cancer in women in India. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, breast cancer accounts for 1,78,361 cases, making for 13.51 percent of all cases in the entire population. Meanwhile, it makes up 26.3 percent of patients in the female population. Cervical Cancer

The estimated number of new cases in 2020 stood at 1,23,907. This made it the third most common type of cancer in the Indian population, accounting for 9.4 percent of cases. In women, it makes up 18.3 percent of cases, only second to breast cancer. Lung Cancer

The Global Cancer Observatory reported that the total number of cases in the Indian population was 72,510 in 2020. That makes up 5.5 percent of patients reported in 2020. For females, this makes up 3.1 percent of cases, while in the male population, it makes up eight percent of the cases, making it the second most common type of cancer in them. Lip, Oral Cavity

This is also one of the top five cances that are reported in India. Standing at 1,35,929, this type of cancer makes up 10.3 percent of cases. For the male population, this is the leading site for cancer, making up 16.2 percent of cases. For the female population, it makes up for 4.6 percent of the cases. Colorectum

The fifth leading site of cancer in the Indian population is the colorectum, making 65,358 of cases, which is 4.9 percent of total cases. In the male population, this site of cancer makes up for 6.3 percent of total cases and for females it is 3.7 percent of cases.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here