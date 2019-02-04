Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, Nafisa Ali & More Bollywood Celebs Battling Cancer With Optimism

What a beautiful experience! Walked for @bodicebodice with @reebok shoes for @lakmefashionwk This was a first for me and trust me I had always wondered how it would feel to be on the ramp, well it does feel nice❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/E4TQojqzWv — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) February 2, 2019

Cancer has found its victim in Bollywood celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Manisha Koirala, Rakesh Roshan, Tahira Kashyap among others but their stories to fight their battle against this life-threatening condition are more powerful than the disease.On World Cancer Day, the theme 'I Am and I Will' completes three years bringing the world together in order to fight the disease raising their voice and these celebrities stand true to this slogan.Actor Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with 'high-grade' cancer and she is undergoing treatment in the US but that never stopped her from shaping up her digital book club SBC.Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with with Neuroendocrine Tumor last year, has been battling the disease like a superhero.Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap has been lauded for her spirit as she kicked breast cancer with her positivity and walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week sporting a bald look.Manisha Koirala was in Kathmandu when she was detected with Ovarian Cancer. She was in complete disbelief and but then she geared up for her fight. Post her treatment, she is back with a bang. Manisha remains a true inspiration to many cancer patients as she delivers inspiring speeches at different platforms. She has also released a memoir 'Healed'.Recently, Hritik Roshan informed the world that his father Rakesh Roshan was suffering from throat cancer.Veteran actress, Nafisa Ali Sodhi's Instagram handle is a ray of sunshine flooded with effervescent pictures of her family, friends and gleeful moments. The Life In a Metro actor is also diagnosed with Peritoneal and Ovarian Cancer and she is all smiles even during her chemotherapy.A decade ago, Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple Myeloma cancer and she defeated the dreadful 'C' and was declared cancer-free in a year after which there was no stopping her. She is back with her role in the latest web series, Four More Shots Please!