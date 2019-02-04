LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
6-min read

Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, Nafisa Ali & More Bollywood Celebs Battling Cancer With Optimism

Cancer has found it's victim in Bollywood celebrities like Irrfan Khan, Sonali Bendre, Manisha Koirala, Rakesh Roshan, Tahira Kashyap but their stories to fight the battle against this life-threatening disease has been an inspiration for many.

Naqshib Nisar |

Updated:February 4, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
Nafisa Ali, Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap
Nafisa Ali, Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap
Loading...
Cancer has found its victim in Bollywood celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Manisha Koirala, Rakesh Roshan, Tahira Kashyap among others but their stories to fight their battle against this life-threatening condition are more powerful than the disease.

On World Cancer Day, the theme ‘I Am and I Will’ completes three years bringing the world together in order to fight the disease raising their voice and these celebrities stand true to this slogan.

Actor Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with 'high-grade' cancer and she is undergoing treatment in the US but that never stopped her from shaping up her digital book club SBC.










Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with with Neuroendocrine Tumor last year, has been battling the disease like a superhero.






Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has been lauded for her spirit as she kicked breast cancer with her positivity and walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week sporting a bald look.

View this post on Instagram

An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses❤️ #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on












Manisha Koirala was in Kathmandu when she was detected with Ovarian Cancer. She was in complete disbelief and but then she geared up for her fight. Post her treatment, she is back with a bang. Manisha remains a true inspiration to many cancer patients as she delivers inspiring speeches at different platforms. She has also released a memoir 'Healed'.







Recently, Hritik Roshan informed the world that his father Rakesh Roshan was suffering from throat cancer.



Veteran actress, Nafisa Ali Sodhi's Instagram handle is a ray of sunshine flooded with effervescent pictures of her family, friends and gleeful moments. The Life In a Metro actor is also diagnosed with Peritoneal and Ovarian Cancer and she is all smiles even during her chemotherapy.





A decade ago, Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple Myeloma cancer and she defeated the dreadful 'C' and was declared cancer-free in a year after which there was no stopping her. She is back with her role in the latest web series, Four More Shots Please!


View this post on Instagram

Via @bombaytimes: ‘Lisa narrated the tough and, at times, frustrating journey they had to undertake, “We hired an agency to help, had an unsuccessful attempt in Mexico, and spent a lot of money, emotional resources and sleepless nights. But as a cancer survivor, I firmly believe in overcoming the odds. And with my husband and a few close friends’ support, we hoped for the best. Finally, we settled on Georgia, where the surrogacy process is legal, transparent, regulated and overall beneficial for both sides. We relocated to Tbilisi for a few months for the birth.” The actress believes that she has successfully buried her old views that having kids would slow her down. Talking about her husband’s role in their journey, she said, “My husband and I are becoming parents in our mid-40s, which is also unconventional, but the right time for us. I love to see Jason with them, growing into his new role as a father, holding them, changing diapers, with a burp cloth I got him, which is embroidered with ‘Men Who Change Diapers, Change the World’.” Images @aligphoto MUH @jomakeupartist PR manager @bazinga_ent

A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) on







Loading...


