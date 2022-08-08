World Cat Day 2022: History, Significance and How to Celebrate

WORLD CAT DAY 2022: World Cat Day is observed on August 8 annually. The International Fund for Animal Welfare launched this campaign in 2002 to raise awareness of the needs and preferences of cats and to inspire cat owners to come up with innovative ideas for strengthening their bonds with their pets.

History

Cats have been symbolic both culturally and historically. They were revered in ancient Egyptian culture. Bastet was an ancient Egyptian goddess worshipped first in the form of a lioness and then as a cat. The daughter of Sun God Re, Bastet was an ancient deity whose ferocious nature was changed and improved after the domestication of the cat around 1500 BCE. Over the years cats have cemented their place in popular culture.

Significance of World Cat Day:

Cats and dogs are the most common domesticated animals around the world. One can see this day as the occasion to acknowledge the joy and companionship a cat brings to the lives of their owners. However, we should also pay equal love and attention to stray cats as well. Most of these cats are unfortunate and live in a cruel lifestyle. One of the main objectives of this day is to not only pamper your cat at home but also care for stray cats as they also deserve love. Here are some ways you can celebrate World Cat Day: Adopt a cat: You can always start by adopting a cat from the animal shelter. Instead of buying a cat you can go for those that need a home and affection.

Volunteer: If for any reason you are unable to adopt a cat, there is always an option of helping out at one of the pet shelters.Yo u will get an opportunity to bond with the pets and even spend your time in a more enriching way.