World Children's Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance and Why is November 20 Celebrated as Children's Day?

World Children’s Day is observed annually on November 20 to commemorate the day of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on the same day in 1959. The day is celebrated globally to promote the rights of children besides improving their standard of living. It also promotes international togetherness and raises awareness among children to improve their welfare.

Though Children’s Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries, International Children’s Day is a global observance that is marked on November 20.

Know why the world observes November 20 as International Children’s Day:

WORLD CHILDREN’S DAY 2021: HISTORY

The UN General Assembly, on December 14, 1954, had asked all the countries to observe the Universal Children’s Day as a day of worldwide fraternity and understanding between children. It also urged other countries to observe the day and promote the efforts of the UN for the welfare of the children.

General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child, in 1959, and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, in 1989 on November 20 and hence World Children’s Day is celebrated on this day.

WORLD CHILDREN’S DAY 2021: SIGNIFICANCE

Universal Children’s Day is not just an observance to celebrate children for who they are, but it also raises awareness about the children around the globe who have experienced violence in forms of abuse, exploitation, and discrimination. The day also aware people of issues that violate children’s rights. Several children are forced into labour practices due to armed conflict, being homeless, or suffering from differences be it religion, minority issues, or disabilities.

At present, there are about 153 million children in the age group of 5 to 14 forced into various forms of child labour and exploitation including slavery, prostitution, and pornography. The International Labour Organization adopted the Prohibition and Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour in 1999.

WORLD CHILDREN’S DAY 2021: THEME

The theme this year by UNICEF is to help children to recover from interruptions and learning losses experienced through the pandemic in the last two years.

