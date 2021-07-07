World Chocolate Day 2021: 6 Delectable Chocolate-based Recipes You Can Try at Home

World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7, every year. It is the perfect day to relish those scrumptious chocolate treats and sweeten the occasion. As a matter of fact, this celebration is a great reminder to cherish the little moments of life, as well. So, why not step into the chef’s shoes and whip up some lip smacking chocolate treats to savour!

On the world chocolate day, here are 6 mouthwatering chocolate-based recipes for you to try at home:

Chocolate Brownie Sundae: For those having sundae craving, this is the perfect recipe for you. Made with milk, cream, glucose, milk powder, egg yolks, vanilla beans, and sugar, ice cream, the dessert is a luxurious one. Sprinkle nuts, choco chips, berries, cherries, sliced banana on the top and devour the sundae to your heart’s content.

Bitter Chocolate, Caramelised Walnut Parfait: This would be a remarkable chocolate treat to swear by. It’s dark, intense, and a highly pleasant, and tempting chocolate recipe. All you need are dark chocolate, fresh cream, cold whipping cream, chocolate ice cream, the superfood- walnut, and caster sugar.

Chocolate mousse: Light, fluffy chocolate mousse will give you the flavor of fine dining and will be the best way to satiate your sweet tooth cravings. The velvety goodness of the mousse is unquestionable, and makes it a must-try.

Classic chocolate cake: A decadent chocolate cake is the ultimate way to indulge in chocolate treats this world chocolate day. The gooey, soft, delicious cake with the buttery, silky smooth ganache will be a great way to usher in the celebratory spirit. One bite on the rich, moist cake will make your day.

Chocolate mud pie: Try out this irresistible pie and surprise your taste palette.

The crunchy, crumbly chocolate crust, layered with chocolate custard filling, with another yummy layer of chocolate ganache, whipped cream with tasty Oreo crust would be a great start to your chocolate day, for sure.

Chocolate soufflé: This is a star showstopper when it comes to appetizing chocolate recipes. It’s extremely chocolaty and shall bring a piece of French to your home through its aroma and taste. This recipe will make any chocolate lover swoon and dive into it.

