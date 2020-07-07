World Chocolate Day: Date, Significance and Quotes to Celebrate the Sweet Occasion

World Chocolate Day or International Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7 in most parts of the world. As the name suggests, the day celebrates the existence of chocolate in our lives.

However, it must be noted some countries like Ghana and the United States of America do not celebrate the day on July 7. The US marks this day on October 28, Latavia observes the day on July 11, while Ghana which happens to be the second largest producer of cocoa celebrates the day on February 14.

It is well known that chocolates are not only a great mood enhancer but are also a very good item to gift to your loved one. There are a variety of chocolates that are available in the market, these include, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate among others.

One does not know who exactly came up with the idea to celebrate World Chocolate Day. But from what is known is the fact that on July 7, 1550, chocolate was first brought in Europe. This is the reason why this particular date has been chosen. The first International Chocolate Day was celebrated in 2009.

Under normal circumstances, one would have had their favourite chocolate with their loved ones. But in these times of a global pandemic that is not possible. So, in order to extend the greetings of the day to your fellow chocolate lovers, you can send them a message. Have a look at some of the options:

-- Your hand and your mouth agreed many years ago that, as far as chocolate is concerned, there is no need to involve your brain. Don’t wait for a moment, go grab your favourite chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day.

-- Chocolate symbolizes, as does no other food, luxury, comfort, sensuality, gratification, and love. Happy International Chocolate Day.

-- This is a chocolate message, for a dairy milk person, from a five star friend, for a melody reason, And a KitKat time, on a munch day, in a perk mood to say, Happy Chocolate Day!

-- A little bit of sweetness can drown out a whole lot of bitterness, Happy World Chocolate Day.

-- There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate. Happy International Chocolate Day

