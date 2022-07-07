World Chocolate Day: How This Sweet Delight Benefits Our Health

Thursday marks World Chocolate Day, an occasion that reminds us how this sweet delight is loved by so many people around the world. Besides being a perfect dessert and a snack, chocolate is also beneficial to your health.

Several studies say that consuming dark chocolate helps combat high blood pressure, and heart diseases, and even lowers stress to some extent. According to Healthline, if you buy quality dark chocolate with a high cocoa content, it’s quite nutritious. It contains a decent amount of soluble fibre and is loaded with minerals.

Let us take a look at some of the benefits of dark chocolate:

Loaded with Antioxidants:

Dark chocolate comes with biologically active organic compounds and functions as antioxidants. These include polyphenols, flavanols and catechins, among others.

According to a study, cocoa and dark chocolate had more antioxidant activity, polyphenols, and flavonols than any other fruits tested, which included blueberries and acai berries.

May help hinders high blood pressure:

Healthline reports that flavanols in dark chocolate can stimulate the endothelium, which is also known as the lining of arteries, to produce nitric oxide (NO). This nitric oxide sends signals to the arteries to relax, which lowers the resistance to blood flow and therefore reduces blood pressure.

Good for skin

Dark chocolate is loaded with vitamins and minerals that prove to have a positive effect on the skin. It also reduces the signs of ageing and contains theobromine which strengthens the enamel of our teeth. These nutrients also reduce the risk of the cavity in teeth.

May reduce heart disease risk

Dark chocolate consists of compounds that appear to be highly protective against the oxidation of LDL aka low-density lipoprotein, sometimes called bad cholesterol. Consuming dark chocolate causes much less cholesterol to deposit into the arteries, resulting in a lower risk of heart disease.

