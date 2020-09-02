World Coconut 2020: Is Coconut Water Healthy?

Coconut is one of the essential ingredients used in many food items across the world. It is also used as an offering in pujas. To create awareness about the benefits of coconut, the World Coconut Day is celebrated on September 2. The day was first celebrated in 2009 by the APCC or the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community, which has its headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Coconut is widely popular for its water which is considered to be healthy. But how can we know if drinking coconut water is really a healthy exercise or not? To help you with this, here are a few science-backed reasons that support the consumption of coconut water:

1. A lot of athletes swear by coconut water, making it one of the most popular sport’s drinks. The main reason for preferring coconut water is no added sugar, food colouring, or artificial sweeteners. It contains fewer carbohydrates than other similar drinks. Moreover, it is also recommended for people with nausea or an upset stomach.

2. Coconut water is also beneficial for people who want to avoid calories as it has just 45 calories in a cup, along with less sugar and carbohydrates as compared to most juices. Apart from these, coconut water also has minerals and electrolytes like sodium and potassium.

3. Coconut water is also rich in calcium and magnesium content. While calcium strengthens bones, teeth and muscles, magnesium helps to move calcium and potassium into muscles to aid in contraction and relaxation.

4. Drinking fluids help in removing kidney stones if any. While plain water is not a bad choice, drinking coconut water has extra benefits like helping to prevent crystals from sticking to the kidneys and urinary tract.

5. A healthy heart is always desirable for long life. Coconut water helps in blood cholesterol and triglycerides.