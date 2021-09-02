World Coconut Day 2021: History, Significance and All You Need To Know

Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) is an intergovernmental organisation that supervises the states of Asia Pacific that produce coconuts. The organisation, founded in September 2, is aimed at promoting, coordinating and harmonising all the activities involving the coconut industry. To commemorate the foundation of the organisation, World Coconut Day is celebrated on the same day each year. India, which is an important member of the organisation, celebrates the usage and importance of coconuts on this day and on all other days.

Coconuts is often referred to as the wonder fruit because of the multiple benefits that it provides to mankind. A member of the drupe family, this fleshy fruit is usually found in the tropical countries. Coconuts contain various health benefits due to the presence of antioxidants, antibacterial, anti-fungal, and antiviral elements.

Currently, India is the third-largest producer of coconuts in the world. Indonesia tops the list. Coconuts provide a range of products. Its tender white flesh is used in cooking various recipes. The coconut water and the oil is also used for multiple cooking purposes. Most of South India uses coconut oil for cooking. In the northern part of India, coconut oil is used in hair for growth and volume.

Coconut sap, coir and copra are used in making coconut butter, coconut cream and doormats. The leaves of the coconut tree are used for making roofs of houses. Coconuts are also the most primal product used in manufacturing of cosmetics. It has been studied that coconuts promote digestion and reduce obesity. It helps to bring down the temperature of the body in summer.

India founded the Coconut Development Board (CDB) – a statutory body under the Ministry of agriculture, Government of India – that aims for further integrated development of coconut and coconut-related products. The board, headquartered at Kochi, Kerala, conducts cultural programs on World Coconut Day. In 2019, the event was organised in Assam where the board acknowledged the state as a major coconut producer.

In India, coconut is majorly produced in West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The north-east region of the country has almost 33,493 hectares of land dedicated to coconut cultivation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here