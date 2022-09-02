World Coconut Day 2022: 5 Mouth-Watering Recipes You Must Try at Home

World Coconut Day is observed on September 2, especially in Asian and Pacific nations, which are home to most of the world’s coconut-producing areas. In addition to the many health advantages, coconut is one of the most crucial ingredients in most dishes. The day is observed to recognise the significance and commercial benefits of coconuts. Hence, in order to help you celebrate the day in the best way possible, we have curated a list of some mouth-watering coconut recipes that you must try.

Coconut Barfi

In order to make a syrup, boil sugar in water. After adding desiccated coconut to it, mix it well. Post adding ghee and khoya into it, mix it thoroughly. Grease a plate with ghee and transfer the mixture to it. Even it out and leave it for a while. Apply some ghee over it. Cut the mixture in the shape of barfi.

Coconut Til Laddu

Finely chop the dates with no seeds. For about 1-2 minutes, dry roast sesame seeds in a wok on medium flame. Let the sesame cool for a while. Add coconut to the wok and make sure to stir it well post that. After the sesame cools, grind it in a grinder. Post this, pour it into a bowl. After combining chopped dates and coconut powder, mix it thoroughly. Make small balls out of the mixture. Furthermore, to add texture, roll the ladoo in coconut powder.

Mango and coconut pannacotta

Take a bowl and add gelatin to it. Add a teaspoon of hot water and mix it thoroughly so that it gets dissolved completely. Take a non-stick pan and heat cream in it. Add vanilla essence into it and mix it well. Boil it. Add half gelatin to mango pulp and the rest to the coconut milk. Make sure to mix it well. Take a short glass and spread a layer of mango cream in it. Refrigerate it for about ½ hour. Repeat the same with two more layers. Chop mangoes into small dice. Top pannacotta with mango dice and garnish it with mint leaves.

Kombu Barthad

Heat some oil in a pan. Take half broken red chillies, cumin seeds and curry leaves, and sauté them till they become golden brown. Add green chillies and onion, and sauté again. Combine it with garlic paste and mushrooms, and stir well. Add salt and powdered spices while continuously stirring it. Add coconut vinegar and black pepper to it. Garnish it with coriander.

Coconut Rice

Coconut oil Take oil in a pan and add peanuts. Post this, add mustard seeds and saute them. Then add cumin seeds into it. Mix them together and combine them with soaked channa and urad dal while continuously sauteing them. Add curry leaves, red chilli and green chilli into it. Do not stop sauteing Add cashew nuts into the pan. After adding salt, mix it well. Following this, add grated coconut. And mix it thoroughly. After adding cooked rice into the pan mix it thoroughly to make it evenly flavourful.

