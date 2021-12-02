World Computer Literacy Day 2021: Here's How to Increase Your Computer Literacy

World Computer Literacy Day is observed on December 2, every year, to raise awareness about the role of computers in our lives and enhance digital literacy in all communities across the world. Computers are behind the wheel, driving the world wagon towards development, and people are expected to keep up with the increasing pace that this wagon is maintaining.

To make it happen, it is vital that people realize the importance of computer literacy and analyse it to see if it needs an upgrade. Computer literacy, or digital literacy, is the knowledge and expertise one needs to have to perform various tasks, complex or simple, on computers.

Computer literacy is more important than ever in today’s age where data is considered as valuable as oil, and the machines handling this valuable asset, i.e., the computers, are almost omnipresent.

So, how to go about strengthening your computer skills? Here are a few things you can adopt:

Practice Is The Key

The one hard and fast rule to be good at anything is practice. Doing a task repeatedly not only helps you contemplate the factors associated with the task that you need to work on but also, simultaneously, pushes you closer to proficiency. Hence, practicing tasks on computers will introduce you to various aspects of the machine and make you well-versed with them.

Increase Your Mental Appetite

Curiosity is the fodder for intelligence. Therefore, being curious to know more about something that has taken over every mundane and daily task there is, is one of the first steps towards improving your computer literacy. Discover questions, dig up answers, and boost your understanding of how computers work.

Use Social Media For Your Advantage

Social media is no longer a platform to socialize with people across the globe. It is now a platform that can foster things like commerce and education. The space is filled with people making it extremely easy to use a computer.

Numerous tutorials, hacks, and tricks are shared by people from all over the world for people who are at the nascent stage of learning about computers. Learn from these sources, and clear out all the hindrances in your path of becoming adept at computers.

Go For The Smart Way, Not The Hard Way

If you want to increase your computer literacy, you do not have to enrol yourself for a full-fledged course. Learning has become very accessible. Look for free courses, tutorials, and sessions that teach you the ways to do various tasks on a computer. In addition, focusing on shortcuts and tricks to perform a task is highly advisable.

