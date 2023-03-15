World Consumer Rights Day 2023: Consumer Rights and Responsibilities That Every Indian Should Know

WORLD CONSUMER RIGHTS DAY 2023: March 15 is annually celebrated as World Consumer Rights Day. This global day is observed to spread awareness about consumers’ rights and needs. In India, the government passed the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 that outlines some basic consumer rights. On the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, let’s find out about 6 crucial rights that every consumer must know:

Right to Education

This is meant to ensure that consumers have access to informational programs and materials before availing of the services. This will aid them to make an informed and better decision before purchasing. Right to be Heard

This implies that any consumer has the right to advocate his interest or represent himself/herself, states India Today. Consumers can file complaints against any product or services without fear as it is their right to be heard. It can be assured that consumers’ interests will receive due consideration at appropriate forums. Right to Redressal

In case a consumer is subjected to unfair trade practices or exploitation, he/she has the right to seek redressal against such malpractices. Right to Safety

According to a Financial Express report, Indian consumers have the ‘right to be protected against the marketing of goods and services which are hazardous to life and property’. Under the right to safety, this act applies to healthcare, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, housing, domestic appliances, and travel and food processing sectors, as well. Right to Choose

This refers to ‘the right to be assured, wherever possible, access to a variety of goods at competitive prices’. Consumers can bargain on the MRP. It is not fixed by the government and also the actual selling price might be lesser (based on the taxes). Right to Information

The Consumer Protection Act, 1986, describes the Right to Information as ‘the right to be informed about the quality, quantity, potency, purity, standard and price of goods so as to protect the consumer against unfair trade practices’.

