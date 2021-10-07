World Cotton Day: See How These Hot Actresses Beat the Heat With Cotton

Get your cotton game on this World Cotton Day, with some quirky, chic, and contemporary styles. If the weather is doing a number on you, we suggest you opt for all things cotton and team it with some fun accessories. Taking inspiration from the divas of Bollywood, we have listed some cool looks you could sport for every occasion!

COOL IT WITH KAT

Katrina Kaif has always managed to pull-off casual looks with elan. This lilac cotton printed T-shirt teamed with a short skirt and white sneakers, makes it a fun out in the sun look. Cotton being a cool fabric is perfect on a hot sunny day. Just like Katrina, you can keep it cool and splurge on some funky cotton T-shirts to beat the heat.

TRUE BLUE RADHIKA

Radhika Madan nails this icy blue skater dress with cutout details. Designed by label Pinkporcupines by Aniket Satam, the silhouette in crush cotton works perfectly for a movie night. “We have this perception that cotton outfits can’t be glamorous nor sexy. We wanted to break this perception with this look,” says fashion designer Aniket Satam.

DESI TADKA WITH KANGANA

The Kerala Kasavu in white and gold is the ideal cotton sari for special occasions and Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in this desi look. You can club the cotton sari with a traditional blouse in bold dark colours or you could style it like Kangana and keep the look simple and gold!

COZY IT UP WITH ALAYA

Feeling lazy? Slip into this super comfortable cotton outfit to match your mood. Alaya F makes lazy look simply gorgeous in this floral printed co-ord set by Gulabo Jaipur. A perfect look for both the outdoors and the indoors, the highlight of this set is the side pockets on the pants. Well, when was the last time you found pockets in womenswear right?

FESTIVE FERVOUR WITH VIDYA

This festive season keep it light and simple just like Vidya Balan. If you love dancing at every function, but find it difficult to manage that heavy lehenga? Then slip into this mul cotton embroidered kurta paired with pants and a dupatta from label Shruti Sancheti and let your hair down on the dance floor.

SLAY IT WITH SARA

You can never go wrong with a white cotton shirt. You could either purchase one or steal one from bae. Sara Ali Khan sets the temperature rising in this oversized white shirt. We love how she styled the look by tying a knot at the end of the shirt and folded the sleeves to give it a casual yet sexy look.

