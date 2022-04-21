World Creativity and Innovation Day 2022: All You Need To Know

World Creativity and Innovation Day is celebrated on April 21. The day is marked to raise awareness about the important roles that innovation and creativity play in every aspect of human development. The main idea behind celebrating this day to encourage people to come up with multi-disciplinary thinking both at individual and group levels.

World Creativity and Innovation Day: History

World Creativity and Innovation Day came into existence after the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to celebrate the day. The resolution by UN General Assembly was passed on April 27, 2017, and the first World Creativity and Innovation Day was celebrated in 2018. The day was founded on May 25, 2001 in Toronto, Canada.

World Creativity and Innovation Day was founded by a Canadian woman named Marci Segal. Marci Segal was studying creativity at the International Center for Studies in Creativity in the year 1977. Segal decided to come up with Creativity and Innovation Day after she saw the headline “Canada in Creativity Crisis”, which appeared in the National Post newspaper. Segal was of the belief that generating new ideas with the help of creativity and making new decisions can help people in tackling crises.

World Creativity and Innovation Day: Significance

The day was designated by the UN as April 21. According to the United Nations, “There may be no universal understanding of creativity. The concept is open to interpretation from artistic expression to problem-solving in the context of economic, social and sustainable development”.

United Nations urges its member nations to come forward and make cultural and creative industries a part of economic growth strategies. According to the United Nations, “innovation, creativity and mass entrepreneurship can give new impetus to economic growth and job creation”.

