World Day Against Child Labour: Theme, History and Significance

Every year on June 12, about 100 nations throughout the world mark the World Day Against Child Labour. According to studies, about one out of every 10 children globally is compelled to work. The overall number has decreased since 2000, the pace of reduction has also slowed by two-thirds in past years. As per the International Labour Organization (ILO), there are around 152 million children worldwide who work are engaged in child labour, 72 millions of them labour in dangerous conditions.

Theme

The theme of this year’s World Day Against Child Labour is the action done in preparation for the 2021 International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour. It is the first World Day since the global approval of the International Labour Organization’s Convention No. 182 on the Worst Forms of Child Labour. This comes at a moment when the COVID-19 crisis is threatening to undo years of effort in addressing the issue. For this year’s World Day, a “Week of Action" will be promoted from June 12, beginning with the release of fresh worldwide figures on child labour.

History

The International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations body that regulates the global community of work, established the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002. It guarantees a normal childhood for the many children aged 5 to 17 by supplying them with appropriate education, suitable medical services, leisure time, or simply fundamental liberties.

Significance

June 12 is designated as World Day Against Child Labour to draw awareness to the international issue of child labour and to develop solutions to end it. The day is observed to raise knowledge about the negative mental and physical concerns that children who are pushed into child labour endure across the world. The day also serves as a chance for individuals to create effective tools to tackle the causes that contribute to child labour.

