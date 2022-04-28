World Day For Safety And Health at Work 2022: History, Theme and Significance

April 28 is observed as the Annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work. The observance also coincides with the International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured Workers organised on a global scale.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work represents the awareness and promotion of ways that help prevent occupational diseases and accidents worldwide. It represents the development and maintenance of a robust Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) management system. And ever since the pandemic, the OSH management system has gained more importance than it had before.

World Day For Safety And Health: History

The Annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work was first observed in 2003 by the International Labour Organisation (ILO). It stresses the importance of prevention of accidents and diseases at work. The day is considered as a crucial tool for carving out a top-shelf political position for occupational safety and health.

World Day For Safety And Health: Significance

Safety in the workplace is still a bourgeois concept in many parts of the world. It is because, in some places, the value of human life is surpassed by the demands in this industrial, mass-producing world. Hence, the annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work highlights the importance of occupational safety and health.

A thing to be noted is that the impetus to maintain good standards of safety and health is spread out evenly among all the sectors of society. This means that for the policymakers, it is their responsibility to chart out laws and regulations that ensure employability. For employers, it is their duty to ensure that the work environment is safe and healthy. The onus to work safely and prioritise their health is on the employees.

World Day For Safety And Health: Theme

This year, World Day for Safety and Health at Work will be commemorated to explore the topic of social dialogue and participation in creating a positive safety and health culture.

