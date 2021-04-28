World Day for Safety and Health at Work: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work was first practised in the year 2003 by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to focus on the importance and prevention of accidents and diseases at workplaces. The day is observed on April 28 every year and is of significant importance as an individual spends considerable time working in offices. A secured, safe workplace in this regard is of pivotal importance.

The world at present is battling the second wave of the coronavirus and the United Nations has honoured the heroism, commitment and courage of corona warriors. The most common workplace illnesses according to World Health Organisation (WHO) include respiratory diseases, hearing loss, cancers from exposure to hazardous substances, musculoskeletal diseases, circulatory diseases and communicable illnesses caused by exposure to pathogens.

In many developed countries, as per WHO, the number of fatalities from work-related mishaps has been falling but fatalities from occupational diseases are on a swift rise. The World Health Organisation facilitates nations to execute preventive measures with a chain of 70 collaborating centres to align with its Global Strategy on Occupational Health for All.

The International Labour Organisation states that special measures are required to safeguard the health of millions of workers across the globe, according to who.int.

Across the world, asbestos alone is accountable for 100,000 occupational fatalities per year. The agricultural sector, on the other hand, which engages about half of the world’s entire workforce and is the primary source of income for a number of countries witnesses 70,000 deaths every year. The fatalities in the sector can be attributed to the use of pesticides. About seven million individuals employed in the sector also face acute and long-term non-fatal illnesses.

The International Labour Organisation and the World Health Organisation have closely collaborated to enhance the health of workers and focus on occupational safety and health issues.

