Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

World Diabetes Day 2019: Know the Date, Symbol, Theme and Significance of the Day

World Diabetes Day is marked on November 14 every year. It coincides with the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who insulin alongside Charles Best.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
World Diabetes Day 2019: Know the Date, Symbol, Theme and Significance of the Day
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ AzmanJaka/ Istock.com

Today, 21,463 people have tested their risk of type 2 diabetes. Despite such a high number of people suffering from it, there is little awareness about the condition and its effect on day to day life. To create awareness about diabetes among the common people, World Diabetes Day (WDD) was created in 1991 by IDF and the World Health Organization. The day is marked on November 14 every year. It also marks the birth anniversary of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.

Significance

The need to create a day for the awareness of diabetes came in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threats due to the disease. While it was first created in 1991, the day became official United Nations Day in 2006.

The main aim of World Diabetes Day is to provide a platform to promote IDF advocacy efforts throughout the year.

Symbol

World Diabetes Day campaign is represented by a blue circle logo on a white background. The symbol was adopted in the year 2007 after the UN passed a resolution on diabetes. Today, the blue circle stands as the global symbol for diabetes awareness.

Theme for 2019

Every year, the World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on a dedicated theme. For the year 2019, the theme is Family and Diabetes. The year is focusing on raising awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the family and support network of those affected.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram