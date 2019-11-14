World Diabetes Day 2019: Know the Date, Symbol, Theme and Significance of the Day
World Diabetes Day is marked on November 14 every year. It coincides with the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who insulin alongside Charles Best.
Today, 21,463 people have tested their risk of type 2 diabetes. Despite such a high number of people suffering from it, there is little awareness about the condition and its effect on day to day life. To create awareness about diabetes among the common people, World Diabetes Day (WDD) was created in 1991 by IDF and the World Health Organization. The day is marked on November 14 every year. It also marks the birth anniversary of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.
Significance
The need to create a day for the awareness of diabetes came in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threats due to the disease. While it was first created in 1991, the day became official United Nations Day in 2006.
The main aim of World Diabetes Day is to provide a platform to promote IDF advocacy efforts throughout the year.
Symbol
World Diabetes Day campaign is represented by a blue circle logo on a white background. The symbol was adopted in the year 2007 after the UN passed a resolution on diabetes. Today, the blue circle stands as the global symbol for diabetes awareness.
Theme for 2019
Every year, the World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on a dedicated theme. For the year 2019, the theme is Family and Diabetes. The year is focusing on raising awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the family and support network of those affected.
