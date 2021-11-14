World Diabetes Day 2021: Did You Know Diabetes Can Trigger Infertility in You? Here are Ways to Deal with it?

Insulin, a hormone produced by the organ, Pancreas, is responsible for maintaining blood sugar levels in a healthy human body. When the glucose levels rise, insulin’s job is to notify organs like the liver to consume more glucose in the body to ensure smooth functioning of the body. However, if the body, due to unhealthy eating habits, becomes insulin resistant and the blood sugar level rises, it leads to a condition called Diabetes.

As per reports, one in every six people suffers from Diabetes. As of 2019, India was placed second in the list of countries with the highest number of diabetic patients. Diabetes, although, doesn’t kill you instantly, takes you through multiple slow deaths, among which, is infertility.

Experts have researched and observed the correlation between the two, and it was found that Diabetes and infertility have concrete bridges between them and affect both men and women equally. Diabetes can cause a variety of ailments that directly affects the reproductive functioning of men and women. It can also lead to multiple complications in pregnancy.

If you’re a diabetic patient, you must already be aware of the intense care that is needed on a regular basis. However, a few tweaks in your lifestyle can help you manage Diabetes more efficiently, along with keeping factors causing infertility at bay. Here are some tips that may help you achieve the right balance in your lifestyle.

Watch What You Eat

Eating has a direct impact on our body than anything else. Keeping a balanced diet will automatically reflect on your life and help you achieve the balance you need.

An Active Lifestyle Leads To An Active Libido

Considering your body as a temple is highly crucial to deal with issues related to Diabetes. Exercising daily for at least 30 minutes every day will increase your blood circulation and help you reduce the excess fat weighing you down.

End The Toxic Relationship With Stress

Stress and your cortisol levels go hand in hand. Therefore, it is important that you learn to deal with your stress so as to bring some stability to your cortisol levels. It is because high cortisol levels end up increasing the glucose levels in your blood.

