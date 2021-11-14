World Diabetes Day 2021: Does Diabetes Affect the Menstrual Cycle?

Diabetes brings a lot of changes in a person’s body and one of the major effects of diabetes on women’s health is irregular periods. Women suffering from type 2 diabetes are at risk of developing a condition called anovulation. This is a condition where women don’t have ovulation. This means, the process where the ovary releases an egg into the fallopian tube does not take place and the woman suffers an irregular menstrual cycle. Usually, the menstrual cycle is of 25-35 days.

A fine-tuned balance of hormones within the body plays a critical role in ensuring regular menstruation. Dr Sunita Varma, Director- Obs & Gynae, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, is quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying, “Women with diabetes are prone to having irregular and delayed menstrual cycles, usually because they don’t regularly ovulate.”

She also added that diabetic women tend to be obese, and it is a major factor in causing a hormonal imbalance that leads to anovulation. It can also lead to fertility complications. Such women are not only at risk of anaemia, fatigue and loss of energy but also are at risk of developing uterine cancer at a later stage.

Dr Verma shared that anovulation can increase the levels of estrogen, a hormone responsible for priming the lining of the uterus i.e, the endometrium. It also leads to a thick endometrium leading to heavy and prolonged bleeding during menstruation. All this has an adverse effect on overall health and causes anaemia, fatigue and loss of energy.

Type 2 diabetes can also result in Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) as women with PCOD in their teen and early adult years are found with hyperinsulinemia or increased blood levels of insulin.

The increased blood sugar level triggers a cascade of hormonal events leading to insulin resistance and leads to obesity and delayed menstrual cycles. Women with PCOD usually develop type 2 diabetes in their 40s and suffer irregular menstruation.

To avoid any of these instances, women are advised to take extra care of themselves and include a healthy diet and regular exercise to control blood sugar levels.

If one is suffering from any of the symptoms like missing periods for more than three months, heavy or prolonged bleeding with passage of clots during periods, erratic bleeding in between cycles, they must contact a gynaecologist.

