World Diabetes Day 2021: How Much Sugar is Too Much and Ways to Reduce Daily Intake

Sugar has a bit of a controversial reputation among health professionals due to its deleterious effects on the human body. Nowadays, we often read about the side effects and harm excessive consumption of sugar can have on our health. Despite its bitter-sweet reputation, sugar is largely used in the food industry and it often raises the questions: Is it in our most day to day food, and how do we avoid it? Another question that people ask is whether one should avoid sugar completely or consume a small amount every day?

Almost all carbohydrate-containing food has sugar in it? So, how should one avoid it without depriving themselves of carbohydrates?

Well, the answer is simple: sugar, which comes from a complete meal, is beneficial for health. For example, if a person is consuming natural sugar from plant food, it will also contain fibre, antioxidants and essential minerals. In the same manner, dairy foods containing sugar also possess protein and calcium, which is good for your health.

How much sugar should we consume every day?

According to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines published in 2015, adults as well as children should limit their sugar consumption to 20 percent of their total energy intake. The report also highlights the benefit of reducing sugar intake to below 5 percent.

The side effects of excessive consumption of sugar:

Added sugar causes tooth decay.

Sugar does not provide us with any health benefits as it does not have any nutrients.

Added sugar affects our metabolism.

Sugar is the biggest cause of obesity among children as well as adults.

Sugar is also highly addictive as it causes huge dopamine release in our brain.

Sugar is also known to raise our cholesterol levels.

How to reduce sugar intake?

Look for other alternatives to sugar.

Avoid consuming food which contains a high amount of sugar.

For a balanced diet, include fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Try to substitute sugar with nutmeg, lemon, cinnamon or almond extract among other things.

