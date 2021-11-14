World Diabetes Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

This November 14 marks the World Diabetes Day. Every year this international event is held all over the world to raise awareness on diabetes mellitus which is a chronic illness that is a result of malfunctioning of insulin production in the body. On this World Diabetes Day, let’s find out about its theme, history and significance:

World Diabetes Day 2021: Theme

“Access to Diabetes Care - If Not Now, When?" is the theme for the World Diabetes Day 2021-2023. The campaign hinges on a particular theme that is followed for one or more years.

World Diabetes Day 2021: History

This day came into existence in 1991 when the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and WHO decided to take up this diabetes awareness initiative as the number of people suffering from this chronic illness increased all over the world. IDF is an umbrella organization with over 230 national diabetes associations spread in 170 countries and territories.

Though the day was conceived in 1991, it was in 2006 that the World Diabetes Day assumed official status as the United Nations Day after the United Nations Resolution was passed.

The day November 14 was chosen as the day for this initiative because it commemorates the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, the medical scientist who discovered insulin in 1922 along with Charles Best.

Leonard Thompson was the first to receive the insulin injection.

World Diabetes Day 2021: Significance

Diabetes has been a cause of concern for millions all over the globe. Over 537 million people are suffering from diabetes. To address this increasing health threat, the World Diabetes Day campaign ensures that the information related to diabetes is circulated well.

The endeavor works to keep the diabetes epidemic in the public as well as the political spotlight to ensure the critical illness is carefully addressed and people continue to take care of their health.

As a part of this World Diabetes Day endeavor, diabetes screening programs are held; coordinated and concerted actions to confront diabetes as a critical global health issue are taken.

This world’s largest campaign is represented by a blue circle logo which signifies the unity of the global diabetes community.

