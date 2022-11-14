World Diabetes Day 2022: 8 Effective Lifestyle Tips That All Diabetics Must Follow

WORLD DIABETES DAY: With over 70 million cases reported each year, India is the world’s diabetes capital. One of the primary reasons for the increase in the number of people suffering from diabetes is the country’s lack of diabetes awareness. For this purpose, World Diabetes Day, on November 14 is observed with an aim to raise awareness about the disease, and suggest preventive measures.

ALSO READ: World Diabetes Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

As we all know, it is a complex disease, and to defeat the disease, time, patience, and discipline are required. So here are 8 effective lifestyle tips that all diabetics must follow:

NO SMOKING

You should quit smoking as it is even more harmful to diabetic patients. Smoking causes blood vessel narrowing, which reduces proper blood circulation in the body. MORE EXERCISE

You must keep track of your exercise habits. Take detailed notes on your exercise habits and make any necessary changes based on the data. NO FAST FOOD

Cut out fast food from your diet. Avoid eating out and consuming additional salt, sugar, and calories. LESS SALT AND SUGAR

Cooking at home with light ingredients and less salt and sugar is recommended. VISION CHECK

Diabetes has a negative impact on your vision, and blindness is a serious threat. So it becomes important to get your vision checked on a regular basis. CONSUME FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

Consume fruits and vegetables as much as possible. By trying new vegetables and fruits, you can keep your blood sugar in check and see how your body reacts. FIBRE CONSUMPTION

You must increase your fibre consumption. Fibre is essential for diabetic patients because it helps the digestive process run smoothly. If you consume enough fibre, it can help in keeping your cholesterol and blood sugar levels around healthy benchmarks. SMALL MEALS

Instead of eating two or three large meals a day, eat several small meals throughout the day. This stimulates your body’s digestive processes, increasing insulin sensitivity.

Let us wage a war against diabetes!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here