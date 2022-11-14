World Diabetes Day 2022: Diet for Diabetic Patients to Maintain Blood Sugar

WORLD DIABETES DAY 2022: World Diabetes Day is marked on November 14, every year. It was first adopted in 1991 by the International Diabetes Foundation and the World Health Organization. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin. With the aim to spread awareness and education about the disease, and how to manage it, this year’s theme of World Diabetes Day is “access to diabetes care.”

Ongoing care and support to manage blood sugar levels can work wonders for patients with diabetes. Unfortunately, many still don’t have access to it. However, blood sugar levels can also be kept in check with certain food. Read on to find more:

Non-Starchy Vegetables

You must include non-starchy vegetables in your diet. They have the essential vitamins and minerals that can help regulate blood sugar, as well as make you feel full. The list includes, but is not limited to asparagus, avocados, cabbage, celery, cucumbers, green beans, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and zucchini. These are considered whole foods and have just the right trace of sugar and high levels of fibre. Keep in mind, whether you choose fresh, canned, or frozen vegetables, check that there is no added salt or sauce. Fatty Fish

Including seafood in your diet is a good idea if you are diabetic. Fatty fish can help you get the required serving of the omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA. These are vital for protecting your heart against potential complications from diabetes. Nuts And Seeds

Nuts are a rich source of fibre and most are low in digestible carbs. Opt for almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, pistachios, and walnuts. Keep in mind to not overindulge. Add chia seeds and flaxseeds to your diet. Chia seeds are rich in fibre and low in digestible carbs. They can help lower your blood sugar levels. Flaxseeds are helpful in improving blood sugar control, and decreasing your risk of cardiovascular disease, and stroke. Apple Cider Vinegar

It has a myriad of health benefits, including being beneficial for your skin and hair. If you are diabetic, ACV can improve insulin sensitivity, lower fasting blood sugar levels, and reduce blood sugar response by 20% if paired with a rich carbs diet. Always take a tablespoon mixed with water to avoid causing damage to your teeth and oesophagus. Strawberries

Strawberries are a rich source of antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C and magnesium. It can help reduce both cholesterol and insulin levels. The key is to always consume in moderation. One myth often associated with diabetes is that you must swear off anything sweet. In reality, all you must keep in mind is to not overindulge and cause a blood sugar spike.

