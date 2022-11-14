World Diabetes Day 2022: Rashes, Blisters and Other Skin Conditions Linked to Disease

Besides Children’s Day, every year on November 14, World Diabetes Day is observed as well. The day is marked to increase awareness surrounding this deadly disease that has now become a global problem. Not only adults and older adults, but children too are being diagnosed with diabetes.

Lack of physical activity and sitting all day in front of laptops, phone screens, or televisions can all lead to diabetes in people. Diabetes or high blood sugar, if not taken care of, can cause life-threatening diseases in the kidney, heart, and oral health.

The key to managing diabetes is early diagnosis, medication initiation, and introduction of lifestyle modifications. There are several signs that one can spot in the skin in addition to the typical symptoms like frequent urination, feeling extremely hungry or thirsty, losing weight, or numb hands or feet. Here are some warning symptoms, pertaining to skin that will enable you to find out that you have diabetes.

Itching

The most typical diabetes-related skin condition is itching. Poor circulation, dry skin, and infections, particularly below the torso, and in the lower portions of the legs, are the early warning signs of diabetes. If you find yourself scratching your legs from time to time, it’s important that you consult a doctor.

Redness and swollen skin

Redness or swollen skin might be the result of bacterial infections, which can irritate the skin making it hot, swollen, red, and painful. Staph infection is the most typical bacterial infection. Other common bacterial infections include styes, boils, folliculitis, carbuncles, and infections in the nails.

Blisters and rashes

Do not ignore the formation of rashes and blisters on your skin as they might be the primary signs of diabetes. This condition might arise from fungus infections. The most typical fungal infection affecting diabetics is brought on by Candida albicans.

Pay special attention to the moist and warm folds of the skin, like in between fingers and toes, under the armpits, and breasts as this fungus can result in irritating rashes, blisters, and scales in those spots.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a skin condition that makes the skin itchy, scaly, and dry. Despite the fact that anyone can develop this skin disorder, people already suffering from type 2 diabetes are more likely to have psoriasis. Look out for pigmented skin, discolouration, and itchiness.

Necrobiosis Lipoidica Diabeticorum

If the name sounds scary, then you should all the more be wary about this skin condition affecting you. Initially emerging as a dull, red, and slightly elevated area, over time this skin infection grows larger, deeper, and more scattered. These patches may start to itch, and sting, resembling scar-like tissue with exposed blood vessels. They are also quite painful to touch.

