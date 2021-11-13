World Diabetes Day 2021: Fruits and Vegetables Diabetics Should Eat and Avoid

Diabetes continues to be a prevalent disease in India. The Covid-19 pandemic also proved fatal for diabetic patients as comorbidities also led to many deaths. Diabetes is a result of too much sugar in the blood, leading to high blood sugar. Diabetics are often found searching for toilets and also feel more hungry. Diabetes is controlled through diet and medication. According to 1mg, diabetes reduces the production of insulin in the body, and if the situation continues for long, then the patient can attract other dangerous diseases as well.

Production of insulin in the body can either be increased by insulin shots or through the dietary route. On World Diabetes Day, let’s look at the many easily available fruits and vegetables that can help you control your sugar level and live a balanced life.

Fruits and vegetables for Diabetic patients

Since bananas contain carbohydrates, diabetic patients are advised to eat only half a banana at a time. Consumption of too many carbohydrates is not good for patients with diabetes as it shoots up the sugar level in the blood.

Apples are rich in antioxidants, control the cholesterol level and maintain good digestion. Diabetic patients should eat one or at least half an apple daily.

Guava is considered very healthy for people with diabetes. It contains Vitamin A, Vitamin C and dietary fibre. Its sweetness level is relatively low.

Among other fruits which are helpful for diabetic patients are pear (nashpati), peach (aadu) and java plum (jaamun).

Among vegetables, diabetic patients should eat bitter gourd (karela) as it manages the high blood sugar levels. Bitter gourd contains phytochemicals that are great for diabetes.

Ladyfinger is filled with myristicin which has proven benefits for diabetic patients.

Fruits and vegetables to be skipped

Grapes and cherries contain carbohydrates and therefore should not be eaten too much. Ripe pineapples contain high levels of sugar and therefore should be skipped by diabetic patients.

Vegetables like potatoes, pumpkins and beetroot have starch and carbohydrates which are not good for people with diabetes. These vegetables should be given to diabetic patients in very limited quantities.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on common knowledge. Please consult an expert before following the tips.

