World Digestive Health Day 2022: Here's How You Can Improve Your Digestion

WORLD DIGESTIVE HEALTH DAY 2022: On May 29, we observe World Digestive Health Day (WDHD). Every year, this day focuses on a specific digestive disease or disorder to raise general public awareness about its prevention, prevalence, diagnosis, management, and treatment.

Moreover, the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) organises it in collaboration with the WGO Foundation (WGOF). The theme of WDHD 2022 is “Colorectal Cancer Prevention: Getting Back on Track.”

Digestive issues are among the most common medical concerns worldwide. Almost everyone must have experienced digestive issues such as upset stomach, gas, heartburn, nausea, constipation, or diarrhoea at some point in their lives.

On this World Digestive Health Day, here are some tips that can help with digestion:

Eat homemade food

One of the digestive system’s enemies is packaged food, processed food, or preservatives. This food weakens the digestive system. So, eat only fresh, homemade food. You can also add curd, buttermilk, and kefir to your meal as they contain good bacteria that aid digestion. Eat a high-fibre diet

It helps to clear your stomach if you consume sufficient fibre. Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables because they contain a lot of fibre which aids in bowel movement and digestion. Reset with a Detox

A gentle detox regularly can be an excellent way to reset your digestive system. Drinking warm water with lemon juice might help with digestion. Likewise, you can also boil some carrom seeds in water and drink the extract to help with digestion. Cut down your stress

Long-term stress and anxiety harm the digestive system. Hence, adequate sleep is required for improved digestion. However, do not lie down or sleep immediately after eating. It is recommended that you take a slow walk for about 10 minutes after eating to aid digestion. Chew your food

Chewing food is very good for digestion. When you eat slowly and thoroughly, these enzymes have enough time to digest the food and send signals to the rest of the gut to prepare for the incoming food.

