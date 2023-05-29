World Digestive Health Day 2023: Here's How You Can Improve Your Digestion

WORLD DIGESTIVE HEALTH DAY 2023: On May 29, we observe World Digestive Health Day (WDHD). Every year, this day focuses on a specific digestive disease or disorder to raise general public awareness about its prevention, prevalence, diagnosis, management, and treatment. Moreover, the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) organises it in collaboration with the WGO Foundation (WGOF). The theme of WDHD 2023 is “Your Digestive Health: A Healthy Gut From the Start.”

ALSO READ: World Digestive Health Day 2023: Theme, Significance, and 5 Common Digestive Disorders

Digestive issues are among the most common medical concerns worldwide. Almost everyone must have experienced digestive issues such as upset stomach, gas, heartburn, nausea, constipation, or diarrhoea at some point in their lives.

On this World Digestive Health Day, here are some tips that can help with digestion: