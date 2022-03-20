World Down Syndrome Day 2022: Date, Theme and Significance

The World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is observed on March 21 every year. The day is marked to raise awareness about Down syndrome. The day was first officially observed by the United Nations in 2012. The date March 21 was chosen to observe the day as it signifies the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

Significance:

On this day, people across the globe organise events and campaigns to make more and more people aware about the condition. One of the most popular campaigns of the day is #LotsOfSocks. To be a part of the campaign all you need to do is wear mismatched socks. There are chances that people will notice this factor and will ask you the reason, and that is when you have the opportunity to tell them that you are wearing this to raise awareness about Down syndrome.

Theme 2022:

This year, the theme of the day has been decided as ‘We Decide’. It was inspired by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, this will focus on the right of participation for those living with Down’s Syndrome.

The idea behind this theme is to demonstrate that it only takes a human being to connect with another and it is the connection between people that helps in the worst situations. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, people and businesses have been terribly affected. But in these trying times what all of us must remember is to take care of those suffering from Down syndrome and also ensure that they are not left alone.

Due to the different pandemic guidelines in different parts of the world, most of the events, workshops, and discussions are taking place online. On the brighter side, this is also an opportunity for people to connect with each other on a global level. This is beneficial as one can come to know about the different challenges that people with Down syndrome face.

