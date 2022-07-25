World Drowning Prevention Day 2022: All You Need To Know

WORLD DROWNING PREVENTION DAY 2022: Understanding the anguish and deep impact on families of drowning victims, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution for “Global drowning prevention” in April 2021. The first-ever World Drowning Prevention Day was commemorated in 2021 on July 25. Since last year, this day is observed annually across the globe.

The main purpose of the day is to encourage individuals, governments, UN agencies and civil society organisations to collaborate and provide critical measures to prevent drowning deaths.

According to a World Health Organization report, an estimated 236,000 people lose their lives each year by drowning. It is one of the top ten causes of death for children and adults between ages 1 and 24. WHO further states that more than 90% of drowning deaths in low- and middle-income countries occur in rivers, lakes, wells, and domestic water storage vessels.

Most of these deaths are linked to mundane activities such as bathing, collecting water for domestic use, traveling on boats or ferries, and fishing.

This day has added importance in India in these times because there are increased incidents of drowning during the monsoon season.

This year, WHO invites people to “do one thing” to save lives on World #DrowningPrevent Day.

Some of the suggestions for saving lives from drowning are:

Swimming and safe rescue techniques should be taught. This is the first and most important thing that every country must do

Providing safe places away from water for pre-school children with capable childcare

Bystander training in safe rescue and resuscitation

Enforcing boating, shipping, and ferry safety regulations

Putting up barriers that control access to water.

Better flood risk management

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here