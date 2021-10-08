World Egg Day 2021: All you Need to Know About its History, Purpose and Theme

You must have heard an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But do you know eating an egg a day can also keep diseases at bay? Considered a superfood, an egg is one of the most popular sources of protein. On October 8 this year, the ‘World Egg Day’ spreads awareness about the benefits of eating eggs daily.

Purpose of Celebrating World Egg Day:

Malnutrition is a global problem and the consumption of eggs could prove to be a solution to the issue. World Egg Day is celebrated to make people aware of the nutrients present in eggs and inform them about the benefits of its consumption.

Protein, vitamins, amino acids, and salts are found in eggs and they keep the body healthy. According to doctors, one egg must be consumed to provide nutrients needed for the body.

History of World Egg Day:

World Egg Day was celebrated for the first time in 1996 when it was decided to celebrate the power of the egg. In a conference in Vienna, the International Egg Commission (IEC) announced the celebration of World Egg Day. Since then World Egg Day is celebrated every year on the second Friday of October month.

People celebrate this day in a very creative way in 40 countries around the world. Various programs are also organized all over the world to tell about the importance and nutritional value of eggs.

World Egg Day 2021 Theme

Every year, World Egg Day is celebrated with a new theme. The theme of World Egg Day 2021 is ‘Eat your Egg today and every day’. The theme explains the importance of eggs in our daily nutrition and encourages people to include eggs in their daily diet.

