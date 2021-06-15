World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Share

June 15 is celebrated as the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day to educate people about the abuses suffered by senior citizens. This year’s World Elder Abuse Awareness Day takes on further relevance amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Experts have recommended the elderly (those over the age of 60) to be more attentive in taking safeguards against the fatal virus since they are more vulnerable to it. The theme for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is “Access to Justice" which serves as a reminder of how critical it is to completely meet the needs of older people who may seek remedy.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2021: Messages, Quotes and Wishes:

Let us all pledge to take extra care of our elders and nurture them with love and care they deserve especially during this COVID-19 pandemic which has left them more vulnerable.

Just because they are aged and scientifically weak, one cannot just shower them with all kinds of abuses. Let’s oppose together on this World elder Abuse Awareness Day.

To care for those who once cared for us is one of the biggest honours.

The wiser mind mourns less for what age takes away than what it leaves behind. – William Wordsworth

“The tragedy of old age is not that one is old, but that one is young.” – Oscar Wilde

Let’s hope the child of the abusers doesn’t become like their parents and it is our job to create a better world for them.

