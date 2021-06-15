​World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance and All You Need to Know

The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is marked every year on June 15 to educate people about the abuses suffered by senior citizens. This year’s World Elder Abuse Awareness Day takes on further relevance amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Experts have recommended the elderly (those over the age of 60) to be more attentive in taking safeguards against the fatal virus since they are more vulnerable to it.

The World Health Organization research has stated that as the epidemic progressed, ill-treatment of the elderly has grown considerably. WHO and other UN-affiliated organisations have asked for an immediate action plan to combat elder abuse.

According to specialists, there are several types of elder abuse. It might be physical, verbal, sexual, financial, or even significant neglect on the part of family relatives.

History

The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) established World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is marked on June 15 each year since 2006. It was declared as a day for the elimination of elder abuse by the United Nations in 2011. Due to fear and taboo, elderly individuals would seldom speak out about mistreatment by family members, especially children, until lately.

Significance

Mistreatment of the elderly is one of the world’s least addressed issues. Nonetheless, as time passes, this problem is receiving more attention. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is designated as a day when people all over the world unite to speak out against senior abuse. This is a global societal issue that not only impacts older people’s health but also undermines the dignity of millions of elderly adults.

Theme

The theme for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is “Access to Justice" which serves as a reminder of how critical it is to completely meet the needs of older people who may seek remedy. Older people who have been victims of violence, abuse or neglect sometimes, confront several impediments to seeking legal redress. ‘Access to Justice’ influences the capacity of older people to fully enjoy all their fundamental rights, such as the right to health, appropriate social security, and to live in dignity.

