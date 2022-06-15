World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY 2022: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day came into existence in June 2006. Elder abuse is defined by the United Nations as “a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person.”

It is a social issue that affects the mental well-being of millions of senior citizens across the globe. To spread awareness on the issue, world elder abuse day is observed on June 15.

Both developing and developed nations witness this issue, yet it is often underreported. Only a few wealthy nations have estimations available, ranging from 1% to 10%. Although the magnitude of elder maltreatment is unknown, its social and moral implications are clear. Thus, it necessitates a global multidimensional response focused on preserving the rights of the elderly.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: History

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day came into existence in 2006. This proposition was highlighted by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA). In the year 2011, the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Until recently, elder abuse was hidden from the public and mostly considered a private matter.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: Significance

One of the world’s least addressed concerns is the mistreatment of the elderly. Nonetheless, as time goes on, this issue receives greater attention. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a day when people from all over the world get together to speak out against elder abuse. This is a global societal issue that affects not just the health of older people but also the dignity of millions of senior citizens.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022: Theme

Digital Equity for All Ages is the theme of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022. According to recent studies, adult children and other family members are the most common abusers of the elderly, suggesting that violence against senior citizens occurs mostly at home. Family stress, both psychological and financial, has been identified as a factor in elder abuse.

