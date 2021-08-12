World Elephant Day 2021: 5 Famous Elephants in the World

The largest animals living on land, elephants have not only fought beside humans but have also amused us with their lovely nature. Despite their formidable size, most people find them so adorable. So much so that they gain immense popularity over time and get registered in history books. On World Elephant Day, we tell you about five such elephants that became famous all over the world.

Jumbo

Jumbo was one of the largest ever seen elephants. If you do not know it already, you may find it hard to guess but Jumbo the elephant was so famous because of its giant size that its name became an adjective. An animal celebrity of London, Jumbo was a male African bush elephant. Died in a rail accident after a circus performance in Canada, Jumbo was born in 1860 in Sudan.

Ruby

You may find it bizarre but Ruby, an Asian elephant that lived in a zoo in Phoenix, US was a professional painter. Yes, her painting sold as expensive as $25,000 (Rs. 18.54 lakh). Born in Thailand, Ruby was a healthy 4.5-ton elephant. However, when Ruby became pregnant, she developed pregnancy complications and died in 1998 of internal infection at an age of 25 years.

Lin Wang

In 1947, three elephants came to Taiwan from China. Until 1950, only one elephant, Lin Wang survived. The meaning of his name was “forest king,” and he became immensely popular. Living a long life of 86 years, compared to the usual 70-year lifespan of elephants, Wang died in 2003. Posthumously, he was made a citizen of Taipei.

Hanno

Came to Pope Leo X as a gift by King Manuel I of Portugal in 1514, an Indian elephant Hanno used to kneel down in front of the pope. Widely described as an elephant that delighted the onlookers, Hanno used to make special appearances at many Roman festivals. Sadly, Hanno died at the young age of six from complications he developed after being given a laxative.

Kosik

First in 2006, and then again in 2012, an Asian elephant Kosik was all over the headlines. The interesting thing about him was that he could be seen uttering five Korean words after his instructor. Born in 1990, Kosik is still alive and lives in a theme park in South Korea.

