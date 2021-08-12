World Elephant Day 2021: Here's How You Can Save Elephants Before it’s Too Late

Elephants have walked the earth for millions of years. Today, three distinct varieties, the African Forest Elephant, the African Bush Elephant and the Asiatic Elephant, live among us. Unfortunately, they are a target of poachers, trophy hunters and also face the threat of habitat loss due to rising deforestation. World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12 annually, and was established in 2012. The Day highlights the need for protection and preservation of the animal. Mentioned below are five things we can do to help save these animals.

Say “no” to ivory

Poachers kill wild elephants with tusks for ivory. It is used to make tableware, sculptures, jewellery and chinese traditional medicines. Such killings have caused present elephant populations to become vulnerable to extinction. Ivory is banned in most countries but legal in some. Refusing ivory products is a must to save elephants.

Support wild elephant tourisms

Tourists can visit animal sanctuaries to observe elephant herds in the wild. The money generated from such tourism gets used to hire forest guards who help prevent poaching. Conversely, one should oppose captive elephant tourism since wild elephant calves are forcibly separated from their herd and tortured to make them submissive.

Protest against trophy hunting

Hunters shoot wild elephants for trophies. They falsely claim to do it in the interest of conservation and helping local communities. Elephants shot by hunters die in extreme agony; their tribes get damaged, and their populations decline further. The hunters often share pictures with their kills on social media. We must protest against trophy hunting and urge governments to ban the practice.

Donate to organisations

World Wildlife Fund (WWF), The Elephant Society, Wildlife SOS and many others work tirelessly to rescue, treat elephants and educate the masses on the need to protect the animal. Donations help support their activities in saving these majestic animals.

Educate others

All of us can teach others about the need to protect elephants by speaking with family and friends, colleagues and using social media. The latter is a powerful tool for change.

