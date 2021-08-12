World Elephant Day 2021: History and Significance  

Several films from ‘Haathi Mera Saathi’ to ‘Love And Bananas: An Elephant Story’ have reminisced our love for elephants. However, our love and awareness should stretch beyond just films. Therefore, every year, on August 12 the world celebrates Elephant Day to recognise their importance in our ecosystem. The day also focuses on spreading awareness about their preservation and protection. It is no news that the number of elephants is constantly declining. Various threats including, poaching, habitat loss, mistreatment in captivity hover over elephants, especially Asian and African.

World Elephant Day 2021: History

On August 12, 2012 the first World Elephant Day was observed, and the plight of Asian and African elephants was highlighted. Thailand-based Elephant Reintroduction Foundation teamed up with Canadian filmmaker Patricia Sims to organise the events on this day. And ever since 2012, Sims has been leading World Elephant Day.

Her charitable organisation World Elephant Society has, over the years, educated many and has also created awareness on an international level for elephant protection. The Society works in partnership with 100 elephant conservation organisations. Along with this, it also urges individuals and organisations to mark this day by holding events across the globe.

World Elephant Day 2021: Significance

According to recent data of WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature), there are roughly 440,000 elephants left on the planet. The WWF also revealed that every year around 15,000 elephants are hunted by poachers. It is not only our responsibility to take measures for their conservation but also create awareness about the possible ‘Elephant Extinction.’

In India, despite being cultural and religious icons, elephants are badly treated by unschooled mahouts. Many fell prey to poaching, electrocution, train accidents, and poisoning. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature, the number of wild Asiatic elephants has dipped below 50,000, which is just 15% of its historic average. Wild Asiatic elephants are primarily found in India and in some parts of Southeast Asia.

World Elephant Day 2021: Theme

This theme for this year’s World Elephant Day has not been announced, however, last year it was ‘Haathi Hamara Saathi.’

