World Emoji Day 2022: Face With Tears of Joy to Folded Hands, Here’s a Look at Most Popular Emoticons

WORLD EMOJI DAY 2022: People these days prefer communicating over text instead of calls. And the emergence of emoticons has even made it simpler for us to express our feelings as well as maintain our tone via messages. Every emotion has an associated emoji. Emojis have made conversations more fun and interesting. July 17 is celebrated as World Emoji Day to honour the existence of emoticons.

Emojis were first created in 1999 by Japanese programmer Shigetaka Kurita so that pagers in his country could send and receive heart-shaped emoticons. Since that time, the Unicode Consortium has established global standards for characters, including emoji, across all software systems, taking into account their frequency as one of the deciding factors in which emoticon makes the cut.

Listed below are the most used emojis:

Face with Tears of Joy

The emoji “face with tears of joy” depicts someone who is smiling so hard that tears are running down their face. When someone says or does something hilarious or embarrassing, it can be used as an emotional-tone marker to show delight and joviality. Red Heart

It is one of the most commonly used emojis. It is used to show love and excitement. The keyboard has two red heart emojis, one is a classic red heart, and the other is a heart suit. Rolling on the floor laughing

It is a yellow face tilted on its side as if rolling on the floor laughing, with a wide grin and scrunched. This emoji frequently expresses fits of uncontrollable laughter as compared to Face with Tears of Joy. Thumbs up

It is used to indicate approval and is one of the most used emojis. Loud crying face

It is a sobbing yellow face with an open mouth and closed eyes, crying torrents of heavy tears. conveys intense emotions like irrepressible laughter, pride, or overpowering joy as well as inconsolable despair. Folded hands

Japanese culture uses two hands clasped tightly together to indicate a request or say thank you. This emoji is frequently used in place of prayer by making the same gesture as praying hands. It can also be a sign of admiration or a courteous welcome in many Southeast Asian cultures and religions, such as the Hindu namaste. Face blowing a kiss

A little, crimson heart is portrayed as a yellow face winking with puckered lips blowing a kiss. It signifies feelings of love and affection. Smiling face with hearts

A yellow face with rosy cheeks, a closed smile, and numerous floating hearts on its head. It demonstrates a variety of joyous, adoring emotions, especially love. Smiling face with heart eyes

It is a yellow face with red hearts for eyes and an open smile that occasionally reveals teeth. It frequently exudes intense love, lust as well as adoring feelings. Smiling face with smiling eyes

It is a smiling face that is yellow with pink cheeks and a wide, closed smile. frequently expresses warm, happy emotions and sincere happiness.

The above-listed emoticons are the top 10 most used emojis in the year 2021. The ranks for this year will be declared today on July 17.

