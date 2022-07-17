​World Emoji Day 2022: History, Significance and Upcoming Emoticons

WORLD EMOJI DAY 2022: Emoticons have completely changed the way we communicate in this digital age. People use emojis as a way of expressing or communicating their feelings and reactions via messages. Emojis have made our communication much easier, so much so that many smartphone keyboards suggest emoticons as per the word we type. Thus, every year on July 17, people across the globe celebrate World Emoji Day.

World Emoji Day: History

It all started in 1999 when Japanese programmer Shigetaka Kurita created 176 emojis for the release of a mobile integrated service i-mode. The Unicode Consortium, in 2010, finally standardised the usage of emoji following which brands like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Twitter created their own versions of emoticons. Every year, the Unicode Consortium approves a fresh list of new emojis.

World Emoji Day: Significance

The founder of Emojipedia, Jeremy Burge formally introduced World Emoji day in the year 2014. Interestingly, we celebrate this day on July 17 as the ‘calendar’ emoji depicts the date as its image. There are already over 3,500 emojis and the ‘Face With Tears of Joy’ is the most popular one.

New Emojis To Be Launched In 2022:

Emojis are crucial in the way people communicate these days, which is why every year new emoticons are added, giving people a chance to express themselves in a better way. The next batch of emojis for Android and iOS devices will include 31 new options.

As mentioned on Emojipedia, “A Shaking Face, two pushing hands, and a plain Pink Heart. These are just some of the emojis that are up for approval this September. Ahead of World Emoji Day, Emojipedia has created sample designs for each candidate emoji. While some might not make the cut, most presented for approval are historically confirmed.”

Adding to it, Emojipedia stated that other inclusions on the Emoji 15.0 draft will be Light Blue Heart, Grey, Heart, Donkey, Jellyfish, Hair Pick, and a Khanda – the symbol of the Sikh faith emoticons.

