World Energy Conservation Day 2021: History, Significance and Theme

World Energy Conservation Day 2021 is observed on December 14 every year. It focuses on making people aware of global warming and climate change and promoting efforts towards saving energy resources. With a growing population, the requirement for energy resources is also increasing. Energy conservation is an effort made to reduce the consumption of fuel and use the least energy resources to save for the future.

History and Significance of World Energy Conservation Day

The Energy Efficiency Bureau implemented the Indian Energy Conservation Act in 2001. The BEE is a constitutional body that works under the Indian Government and helps in the development of policies and strategies to reduce the use of energy.

The BEE also forms policies pertaining to energy conservation and works in warning the public around the same issue. Several people take it to social media to spread awareness about this day.

Conserving energy is a big necessity for the future and the present. Energy conservation is a practice, and it should be a habit for everyone. Apart from raising awareness of the importance of energy conservation, it is also important to raise awareness of resources and the importance of energy itself.

Theme for World Energy Conservation Day 2021

The theme for World Energy Conservation Day 2021 has not yet been released. In 2020, the theme was ‘Conserve Energy and Save the Future’. BEE organised national energy conservation awards at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to recognise and reward organisations and industrial units for achieving energy utilisation and conservation targets. Several other events also take place on this day such as discussions, conferences, debates, workshops, and competitions, across the country.

The BEE undertakes many activities on this day. It assures several industries to participate in the activities held, so awareness is raised across the globe. The industries that practise energy conservation are awarded by the BEE. Zonal Railways, Building, States designated agencies and manufacturers of labelled appliances are also awarded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.