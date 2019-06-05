World Environment Day 2019: Environment Quotes to Live By

Every year June 5th is celebrated as the World Environment Day. Also known as environment Day, eco day, this day is celebrated worldwide by the people aiming to protect the nature. It has been celebrated as an annual event since 1973 in order to raise the global awareness about the importance of healthy and green environment in the human lives.

Even some people around the world take pledge to protect their environment. However, such promises often go in vain. As many people don’t make any efforts to keep them. So this environment day, don’t pledge just for the sake of pledging. Pledge because you plan to keep promises this year.

However, as environment day is just around the corner. Here are some quotes to live by:

-“Sooner or later, we will have to recognise that the Earth has rights, too, to live without pollution. What mankind must know is that human beings cannot live without Mother Earth, but the planet can live without humans”.

- Evo Morales

-"Climate change is a terrible problem, and it absolutely needs to be solved. It deserves to be a huge priority".

- Bill Gates

-"Climate change is the environmental challenge of this generation, and it is imperative that we act before it's too late".

- John Delaney

-"It's coming home to roost over the next 50 years or so. It's not just climate change; it's sheer space, places to grow food for this enormous horde. Either we limit our population growth or the natural world will do it for us, and the natural world is doing it for us right now".

- David Attenborough

-"Harmony with land is like harmony with a friend; you cannot cherish his right hand and chop off his left".

- Aldo Leopold

-"I can find God in nature, in animals, in birds and the environment”.

– Pat Buckley

-“Environmental degradation, overpopulation, refugees, narcotics, terrorism, world crime movements, and organized crime are worldwide problems that don’t stop at a nation’s borders”.

– Warren Christopher

-"The environment is everything that isn’t me”.

– Albert Einstein

-"Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed”.

– Mahatma Gandhi

-“We won’t have a society if we destroy the environment”.

- Margaret Mead