World Environment Day 2019: Here are Celebs Who Do Their Bit for Nature and World

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to provide people, enterprises and communities with an opportunity to help preserve and enhance the environment. Since it was started in 1974, World Environment Day has turned into a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in more than 100 countries.

In fact, this year, the Government of India has launched the Selfie with Sapling initiative to spread awareness about building a clean environment. And much like hundreds of people around the world who fight to protect nature and our vocal about environmental protection, celebrities too are extremely involved in environmental activism. On World Environment Day, we take a look at a few such celebrities.

Leonardo DiCaprio

One of the most outspoken advocates for Climate Change Awareness, his 2016 Academy Award acceptance speech saw him speaking about the same as well. He is also founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998, with supports projects around the world that build climate resiliency, protect vulnerable wildlife, and restore balance to threatened ecosystems and communities.

DiaMirza

Known in Bollywood for films such as RehnaaHai Terre Dil Mein and LageRahoMunnaBhai, Miss Asia Pacific 2000 is the first United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India. Mirza is also the ambassador for Wildlife Trust of India and has worked tirelessly over the years to bring about a change in the environment.

Channing Tatum

The 21 Jump Street actor has been known to work with PlantMed, an organization that is dedicated to working with indigenous people in the Amazon. According to the organisation's website, the people of Shipibo in Peru and Sapara in Ecuador have joined "forces with scientists and entrepreneurs from the U.S. to build the world’s first centers for the practice, research, and preservation of Amazonian plant medicine.”

John Abraham

The hunk from Bollywood, known for films such as Jism, Madras Cafe and SatyamevaJayate has a soft spot for environmental causes as well, it seems. The actor who supports Garnier's campaign that provides solar-powered electricity to the rural areas of the nation is also a popular face for PETA.

Natalie Portman

One of the most beautiful vegans out there, she was awarded the EMA Ongoing Commitment Award at the 29th annual EMA Awards, for her continued support of environmental issues.

Ajay Devgn

The Singham actor helped set up a solar plant in Gujarat's Patan district and has also been instrumental in supporting the ban on fire-crackers which causes pollution.

Meryl Street

The 17-time Academy Award-nominated actress has been an ardent supporter of environmental issues since the 80's when she started advocating for the Natural Resource Defense Council to raise awareness for environmental issues.